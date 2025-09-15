St Helens confirm departure of outside back

ST HELENS have confirmed that outside back Jon Bennison will leave the club at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

To date, Bennison has played 68 matches for the Saints and has scored 27 tries and kicked 22 goals, but has spent much of 2025 on loan with the Widnes Vikings.

The winger made his debut for the Saints back in 2021 at fullback against Salford Red Devils, scoring in his first senior match appearance.

However, it was the 2022 campaign that saw Bennison excel, making 18 appearances in the 2022 season, helping St.Helens secure a fourth straight Super League title and scoring crucial tries in both the Semi-Final and Grand Final.

In 2023, Bennison was part of the Club’s travelling squad that went down to Australia and secured the 2023 World Club Challenge.

Bennison has now been recalled from Widnes.

The 22-year-old spoke about the news told saintsrlfc.com: “It’s tough but I think this is the right decision for me and my career. I’m delighted with what I’ve achieved at Saints and happy with all the memories I’ve made over the past six or so years.

“I’ve got loads of great memories on and off the field with all the lads. The Grand Final in 2022 is definitely a highlight that will stick with me forever.

“Whilst I’m excited for my next chapter, I’m truly thankful to everyone at St. Helens for everything they’ve done and how they have supported me. It’s been great.

“To everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ve got loads of positive memories with the fans. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time and I’m very grateful for the support that I’ve been shown over the years.”

Head Coach Paul Wellens added: “Jon’s impact on the the team has been nothing but positive ever since he walked through the door, he has always set a really high standard in terms of effort and consistency, and day to day I see how much he is admired and respected by everyone, but most importantly his teammates.

“I wish Jon all the very best for the future and must thank him for his hard work, commitment and professionalism that has been the corner stone of his success whilst being here.”