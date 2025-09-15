Joe Batchelor to leave St Helens

JOE BATCHELOR will leave St Helens at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

The former Dewsbury Celtic junior joined St Helens ahead of the 2019 season from York after helping them earn promotion to the Championship. Batchelor made his Saints debut against Hull FC at the Totally Wicked Stadium in that year.

Batchelor helped the Saints end a 13-year wait for the Challenge Cup before featuring in back-to-back Super League Grand Finals at Old Trafford in both 2021 and 2022, being a part of the squad that made it four titles in a row, as well as earning the 2022 League Leaders’ Shield.

Speaking about the news, Batchelor told saintsrlfc.com: “I’ve been immensely proud to be a part of the St.Helens team and wider community, it has been one of the greatest things that has happened to me in my life so far. I will carry great memories of the town with me forever.

“Being part of the four Grand Final successes in a row, but that 2022 season especially, will always stick with me. And then to go over to Australia to become World Club Champions, knowing what had been sacrificed by everyone to get to that point, it’s one of the greatest achievements I’ll ever be a part of.

“I’ll be giving my all to finish in the best possible way and achieve something really special.

“The fans have been nothing but brilliant with me, we’ve had great times together and for that I would like to say a big thank you and wish everyone all the best.”

Head Coach of St Helens, Paul Wellens, added: “Joe is a player and a person that I have the utmost respect for, and I can confidently say that his teammates share that same feeling.

“During his time here, Joe has contributed so much both on and off the field. So much so that a few written words cannot do it justice.

“He is the epitome of the term ‘team player’, and there’s no length that Joe wouldn’t go to if it meant he could help a teammate. He is a leader in every sense of the word, a man who carries himself with integrity and great humility, and I know I speak for everyone at the Club when I wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”