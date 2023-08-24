Ex-Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire keen for rugby league return following bull riding spell

FORMER Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire is keen for a return for rugby league following a spell out of the game.

McGuire, who received a total of 19-match bans during his time with the Cheshire club, has been plying his trade with the Professional Bull Riders company in Australia.

However, the 31-year-old has not ruled out returning to the sport of rugby league.

“If the right opportunity came along, I would certainly consider it,” McGuire said via The Courier Mail.

“I had signed on to play with Valleys because of my brothers and I also did it so my suspension could be taken away in case I did want to play next year, whether it’s Queensland Cup or Brisbane State League.

“I haven’t ruled out next year but what I do in rugby league has to work around my wife and three kids and my job with the PBR, who have been great.

“Right now I’m retired, but you never say never.”

McGuire still feels he is in good enough shape to return to professional rugby league.

“My brother played against the PNG Hunters recently and I couldn’t believe the size of some of these young blokes,” he said.

“Once you lay down your sword, it can be hard to go back. At the moment I watch the Q Cup and I think that’s painful. Life takes some twists and turns. I never thought I’d be back in Australia and here we are.

“Look, I’m still young enough to play in the Queensland Cup. I still train every day and I’m 96kg. I love to compete, I’m probably fitter now than I was in recent years being a bit lighter.

“If I decide to come back, I want to play for the right reasons. I don’t want to stand in the way of a young bloke coming through. If anything, I want to help the young guys make better decisions and learn from the mistakes I make.

“We’ll wait and see how things pull up. I am enjoying my job with the PBR, but being out of the game might light something in me to come back and play again.”

