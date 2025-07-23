Salford Red Devils handed major boost with rugby union convert deal

RUGBY UNION convert Declan Murphy has signed a deal to remain with Salford Red Devils until the end of the season.

And the club have also confirmed that they are in talks with Murphy about a long-term contract following an excellent start to life in the Super League.

The 20-year-old has made two first-team appearances for the beleaguered Red Devils, after initially linking up with their reserves squad earlier in the summer following his release by 15-a-side giants Saracens.

Given a chance by head coach Paul Rowley, he has impressed so far, making his debut off the bench in a home victory over Castleford Tigers and then being a star performer at fullback in their defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Born in England, Murphy moved to Auckland, New Zealand at a young age, before heading back to the UK to join Saracens.

Murphy spent two years at the club, playing for their academy and gaining experience on loan with second-tier side Ampthill as well as featuring in rugby sevens competitions.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Salford so far,” said Murphy.

“From the moment I walked through the doors, the players, coaches and staff made me feel so welcome and allowed me to develop my game.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the year and playing some good rugby with the boys.”

Murphy’s signing is a welcome boost to a club which has fielded 57 different players this season, many of them youngsters and loanees, due to severe financial pressures.

Rowley said after the Leeds game, Salford’s 17th defeat from 19 league games this season: “He’s brave, fast and skilful, and the shining light out of this situation is that we get to give opportunities (to players) like that.