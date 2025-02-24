Ex-St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd under fire for below-par performances in South Sydney Rabbitohs’ trial matches

FORMER St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd has come under fire for two below-par performances during South Sydney Rabbitohs’ pre-season so far.

The Rabbitohs went down 34-24 to the Manly Sea Eagles last weekend before being thrashed 46-26 by the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday.

Dodd played in both, registering 80 minutes against Manly and 70 against the Dragons, but has done little to impress, with The Daily Telegraph assessing the former Saints man’s contribution already.

The Daily Telegraph reported: “It’s too early to suggest South Sydney’s expensive English halfback import Lewis Dodd is a poor signing, despite two disappointing trial match performances. However, this is a club that didn’t want to keep Adam Reynolds or Lachlan Ilias who both played well for the Broncos and Dragons on Saturday. Fans are entitled to be asking questions around their recruitment decisions.”

Dodd has since been hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge after a shot on St George Illawarra Dragons winger Sione Finau during the clash at the weekend, with the Rabbitohs accepting an early guilty plea.

As such, it means that the 23-year-old will miss South’s opening game of the 2025 NRL season against the Dolphins.

It seems Dodd still has a long way to go to win over his new audiences in Australia!

Dodd slotted over the winning drop goal in Saints’ 2023 World Club Challenge success against Penrith Panthers and signed a three-year deal with NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of the 2025 NRL season.