James Ford on his time as head coach of Featherstone Rovers so far, pressure and future in 2024

JAMES FORD has currently been tasked with leading Featherstone Rovers to Super League promotion glory.

After the sacking of former head coach Sean Long, Rovers turned to the then director of rugby Ford to take over the reins for the business end of the season.

At the weekend, Featherstone made it just one victory away from lifting the League Leaders’ Shield following a 36-6 triumph over Keighley Cougars.

And it’s safe to say that Ford is enjoying his time back in the number one role following a short stint as director of rugby and previous assistant coach at Wakefield Trinity.

“I’m really enjoying it, the role has changed a little bit and my relationship with certain people has changed a little bit too,” Ford told League Express.

“I’m just enjoying the challenge and I’m under no more pressure than any other Fev coach. You’ve got to win, keep winning and play some nice footy along the way. I’m enjoying it so far.”

In terms of what the future holds for Ford, he is contracted with Featherstone for 2024 but that was as director of rugby.

Of course, Ford is currently the interim head coach.

“Obviously I’m the interim coach and I’m contracted here next year but what the club decides to do next year is up to them.”

