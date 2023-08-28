Ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson keen on stunning transfer

FORMER St Helens prop Luke Thompson is reportedly keen on a stunning transfer that will end his difficult time at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Thompson joined the Belmore club midway through the Covid-19 season of 2020, but has had a torrid time with form and injury in his spell.

Now, he is said to be keen on signing with the Sydney Roosters on a deal worth considerably less than the $800,000 contract he is currently on at Canterbury.

That’s according to Fox Sports which has reported that the Roosters are keen on filling the void left by Matt Lodge and Fletcher Baker.

Channel 9 reporter Danny Weidler said on the Wide World of Sports: “This will probably get people scratching their head a little bit but Luke Thompson is telling people he would like to play for the Roosters for less,” Weidler said.

“We’ve heard that story before. There’s been an approach that Thompson would like to go to the Roosters and he’s got an association with (incoming assistant coach) Justin Holbrook.

“I think there’s a couple of other clubs that would like Luke Thompson. I don’t know whether (Phil Gould’s) Dogs are still in with a chance of keeping him or if they even want him, I don’t know.

“I do know that Luke Thompson has been linked (to the Roosters), there was an approach to Nick Politis, the chairman of the Roosters.

“It’ll be interesting to see if that goes through. I don’t know how they fit him into the cap though.”

