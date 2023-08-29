Leeds Rhinos star James Bentley posts health update after being stretchered off against Huddersfield Giants

LEEDS RHINOS star James Bentley has posted a health update after being stretchered off against Huddersfield Giants.

The Ireland international went down after being hit with a knee to his head, with Bentley appearing knocked out straightaway before being taken off on a stretcher at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Bentley was then taken to hospital but he has now posted an encouraging update on his Instagram profile.

Bentley said: “Big thank you to the Leeds and Huddersfield medical staff for looking after me yesterday on the pitch! Also huge thanks to the nurses and doctors at Huddersfield hospital. Who took great care of me and gave me the all clear of any major injury. Time to rest up now, be back in no time! Finally Massive thanks for all the kind messages❤️”

If he is cleared to play, Bentley could return in time for Leeds’ clash against the Wigan Warriors on Saturday 9 September following a 12-day return to play protocol after suffering a concussion.

He would have, of course, miss the Rhinos’ away fixture at Hull FC on Saturday.

