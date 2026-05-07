Ex-Super League and NRL prop Kane Evans reveals addiction and homelessness battle

FORMER Super League and NRL prop Kane Evans has spoken out about his battle with addiction and homelessness following his retirement from rugby league.

34-year-old Evans had spells with Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors in the NRL as well as a two-season stint with Hull FC in Super League.

However, after retiring, the Fijian international opened up a coffee shop, Bestic Espresso, before it closed down last year.

That left Evans on a downward spiral, with homelessness and addiction plaguing his life.

Now working for scaffolding business Oceania Access, Evans took to Instagram to say: :What a way to be humbled and feel grateful by waking up early, walking to go visit where I was not so long ago.

“4 months ago I slept in these parks and moved in the shadows. Tired of fighting the war within, I was hoping to pass away before getting the help I needed.

“I thank God that I got there with help from many. To all those who housed me, looked out for me and prayed for me.

“Thank you. I love you. 100 days sober️.”