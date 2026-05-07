NRL veteran Dane Gagai speaks on future following Huddersfield Giants link

NRL veteran Dane Gagai has insisted that he is not ‘planning on stopping’ despite his contract with Newcastle Knights coming to an end at the end of the 2026 season.

Gagai, whose brother Jacob currently plays for Huddersfield Giants in Super League, has been linked with a move to the northern hemisphere as per Love Rugby League.

With 323 NRL appearances under his belt, the 35-year-old has a wealth of top-flight experience, but Dane will only join a Super League side if it is to play alongside his brother.

That being said, Dane will play on in 2027 even if it not with the Knights in the NRL.

“I’ve spoken to my manager, and I’m not planning on stopping, I’m not planning on slowing down,” Gagai told the Newcastle Herald.

“Like I’ve always said, it’s not just playing as long as I can, it’s whether I lose the passion for playing the game of footy and competing, or I just can’t physically keep up.

“Touch wood, I’ve never had any operations, body feels good, still moving well around the park, and the passion is still there.