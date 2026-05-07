Rugby league fans vote for the best player from Down Under in Super League so far

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have named Leeds Rhinos’ Maika Sivo as the best player from Down Under in Super League so far in 2026.

Sivo has registered 19 tries in ten appearances in both league and cup after spending the entire 2025 campaign on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

It’s fair to say he has come back with a bang, occupying the right wing to great effect with a formidable try-scoring haul.

Other notable overseas players such as Tristan Sailor (St Helens) and Tyrone May (Hull KR) have also been looked favourably upon by fans.

League Express readers were asked: “Who has been the best player from Down Under in Super League so far this season?”

Maika Sivo – Leeds Rhinos – 32.07%

Tristan Sailor – St Helens – 20.72%

Tyrone May – Hull KR – 18.02%

Jai Field – Wigan Warriors – 7.57%

Solomona Faataape – Catalans Dragons – 6.49%

Xavier Va’a – York Knights – 6.31%

Waqa Blake – Bradford Bulls – 4.86%

Seth Nikotemo – Wakefield Trinity – 3.96%