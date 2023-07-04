Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Jack Smith and Ben Thaler get marquee gigs

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Friday night this week as Warrington Wolves and St Helens go head to head in the live Sky Sports game, with Jack Smith the man in the middle.
Elsewhere on Friday, Marcus Griffiths will take charge of Wakefield Trinity’s home game against Wigan Warriors whilst Liam Moore will officiate Castleford Tigers’ clash against Leigh Leopards at The Jungle.
Move forward to Saturday and Catalans Dragons take on Huddersfield Giants with Chris Kendall taking the reins, as Ben Thaler referees the Hull derby on Sunday lunchtime.
For the last game of the weekend, Aaron Moore takes charge of Salford Red Devils’ fixture against Leeds Rhinos.
Here is the list in full:
Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors
07th July, KO: 19:45
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: B. Brocklehurst
Touch Judge 1: T. Grant
Touch Judge 2: A. Smith
In Goal: K. Moore
In Goal 2: D. Bowmer
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Warrington Wolves v St Helens
07th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: J. Smith
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: L. Refat
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards
07th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Stearne
Touch Judge 1: A. Moore
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
In Goal: S. Ellis
In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants
08th July, KO: 19:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: C. Kendall
Touch Judge 1: J. Vella
Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes
In Goal: A. Palacios
In Goal 2: F. Humbert
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Hull KR v Hull FC
09th July, KO: 12:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: J. Smith
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Touch Judge: H. Truscott
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos
09th July, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Moore
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
In Goal: G. Jones
In Goal 2: E. Mccarthy
Time Keeper: P. Taberner