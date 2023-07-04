Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Jack Smith and Ben Thaler get marquee gigs

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Friday night this week as Warrington Wolves and St Helens go head to head in the live Sky Sports game, with Jack Smith the man in the middle.

Elsewhere on Friday, Marcus Griffiths will take charge of Wakefield Trinity’s home game against Wigan Warriors whilst Liam Moore will officiate Castleford Tigers’ clash against Leigh Leopards at The Jungle.

Move forward to Saturday and Catalans Dragons take on Huddersfield Giants with Chris Kendall taking the reins, as Ben Thaler referees the Hull derby on Sunday lunchtime.

For the last game of the weekend, Aaron Moore takes charge of Salford Red Devils’ fixture against Leeds Rhinos.

Here is the list in full:

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

07th July, KO: 19:45

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: B. Brocklehurst

Touch Judge 1: T. Grant

Touch Judge 2: A. Smith

In Goal: K. Moore

In Goal 2: D. Bowmer

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

07th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: J. Smith

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: L. Refat

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards

07th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Stearne

Touch Judge 1: A. Moore

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

In Goal: S. Ellis

In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

08th July, KO: 19:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: C. Kendall

Touch Judge 1: J. Vella

Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes

In Goal: A. Palacios

In Goal 2: F. Humbert

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Hull KR v Hull FC

09th July, KO: 12:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: J. Smith

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Touch Judge: H. Truscott

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

09th July, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Moore

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

In Goal: G. Jones

In Goal 2: E. Mccarthy

Time Keeper: P. Taberner