Ex-Super League boss Richard Agar ‘rejects claims’ that he allegedly ‘grabbed the throat’ of UK-based journalist

FORMER Leeds Rhinos assistant coach Richard Agar is reported to have ‘rejected claims’ that he allegedly ‘grabbed the throat’ of a UK-based journalist during half-time of New Zealand Warriors’ loss to Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, which reported this morning that the Warriors were waiting to review CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

Agar has been with the New Zealand-based side since 2023, with the ex-Leeds boss having to walk through the press box to access the lifts into the dressing room area at the venue, where the alleged incident took place.

Warriors CEO Cameron George told Daily Mail Australia that the club was investigating the alleged incident.

“Post game I was made aware of an alleged incident at halftime involving assistant coach Richard Agar and an English journalist,” George told The Daily Mail.

“This morning I had the opportunity to speak with the NRL Integrity Unit. They are working through their process which will include us.

“I hope their process will be efficient and prompt so we can provide clarity on the matter.”

NRL chief Andrew Abdo has confirmed the league is investigating the alleged incident.

‘The matter is of concern for us and if the allegations are true…the matter is under review by the integrity team,’ Abdo said.

‘The allegations are serious and we will have a look at all the evidence and make a decision really quickly.’