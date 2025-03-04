New rugby league video game to be released later in 2025

IT’S been eight long years, but a new rugby league game is finally set to be released later this year.

NRL chief executive, Andrew Abdo, revealed over the weekend that a new video game will hit stores – and it will be modernised.

The Rugby League Live game was first released back in 2003, with the latest instalment – Rugby League Live 4 – coming out in 2017.

However, rugby league fans have had to wait patiently for a new game, with Abdo keen to make it work.

“I’ve got good news, there’s a new game in the works,” Abdo said on the Hello Sports podcast.

“It’ll be multi-platform, it’ll be much more online and much more contemporary.

“It will be released this year.

“I love games and I’m a big believer (that) gamification is also a way of connecting with new fans. But also great for existing fans.

“It’s exciting for us because it’s another way for us to connect with fans out of the season (and) in between games. Just like fantasy football, just like tipping.”

Abdo hinted the new game could also be available to play on an app on a mobile phone.

“We don’t want to stop there with just the PS (PlayStation) or Xbox platforms,” he said.

“We also want to find other ways in which we can connect with rugby league fans in a fun way.

“Rugby League Live, I play all the time with my kids. I’m excited for the new version.”