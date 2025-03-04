NRL to consider season-opener at Wembley Stadium from 2029

THE NRL are set to consider opening the 2029 season at London’s Wembley Stadium.

That’s according to the Sydney Morning Herald which has claimed that the Australian governing body is keen to try and re-engage a part of the UK that is currently becoming “increasingly disengaged” with rugby league.

At present, the NRL has a deal with Las Vegas that will see their season openers stay in Sin City until 2028, but NRL officials are eager to breach the London market – in a similar fashion to American Football.

However, there have been issues potentially arising from the time difference. New York City and Miami share the same time zone and would be much more appealing to Australian broadcaster, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

An 8.30pm kick-off in London is a 7.30am start in Sydney, meaning the second match of the double header will start at 9.30am in Australia.