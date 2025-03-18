Ex-Super League boss Richard Agar set for massive punishment following alleged journalist incident

FORMER Super League head coach Richard Agar is being primed for a massive punishment for an alleged incident with a journalist during the Las Vegas weekend.

Agar was reported to have ‘rejected claims’ that he allegedly ‘grabbed the throat’ of a UK-based journalist during half-time of New Zealand Warriors’ loss to Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas.

Agar has been with the New Zealand-based side since 2023, with the ex-Leeds boss having to walk through the press box to access the lifts into the dressing room area at the venue, where the alleged incident took place.

Warriors CEO Cameron George previously told Daily Mail Australia that the club was investigating the alleged incident.

“Post game I was made aware of an alleged incident at halftime involving assistant coach Richard Agar and an English journalist,” George told The Daily Mail.

“This morning I had the opportunity to speak with the NRL Integrity Unit. They are working through their process which will include us.

“I hope their process will be efficient and prompt so we can provide clarity on the matter.”

Now the NRL has issued a breach notice to Agar, which has proposed a massive five-figure fine as well as a three-match ban for the Yorkshireman.

The statement reads: “The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued New Zealand Warriors Assistant Coach Richard Agar with a breach notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct following an altercation with an accredited media representative during Round 1 of the 2025 NRL Telstra Premiership.

“The breach notice proposes a fine for Agar of $10,000 (half suspended), a suspension of three (3) NRL matches and a requirement for Agar to undertake appropriate education and training.

“The suspension prohibits Agar from performing any duties as Assistant Coach of the Warriors on the days the matches are scheduled. Further, Agar is prohibited from travelling to any away match scheduled for the Warriors during the period of the suspension.”