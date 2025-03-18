St Helens enter race for Salford Red Devils centre Nene Macdonald

ST HELENS have now entered the race for Salford Red Devils centre Nene Macdonald, League Express understands.

Macdonald was kept out of Paul Rowley’s 17-man squad for their clash against Bradford Bulls last Friday, and, following the exit of Marc Sneyd to Warrington Wolves, more departures are expected from Salford.

League Express last week revealed that Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers were locked in a battle to sign the PNG centre, but Saints have now also entered the race.

The 30-year-old has history with the Leopards – or the Centurions as they were named when he plied his trade for the club back in 2022.

Macdonald registered 27 tries in 27 appearances for Leigh in the Championship that season – a statistic that earned him a move to Leeds Rhinos in 2023.

The Papua New Guinea international spent just one season with the Rhinos before making the move to Salford where he quickly became a fan favourite.

However, following lengthy financial issues at the Red Devils, more player sales are expected following Sneyd’s transfer to Warrington for a “high five-figure fee”.

Tim Lafai is set to exit the Red Devils to go back to Australia, whilst St Helens have just Mark Percival and Harry Robertson fit in the centres at present with Konrad Hurrell struggling for fitness.