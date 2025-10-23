Former Warrington Wolves outside back Wesley Bruines makes UK return with Batley Bulldogs

FORMER Warrington Wolves outside back Wesley Bruines has returned to the UK to join Championship side Batley Bulldogs.

The Dewsbury-born youngster came through the academy system at Wakefield Trinity before making a move to Australia aged 18 where he joined South Sydney Rabbitohs Development squad, working under Warrington boss Sam Burgess.

Bruines then made the move to St Helens in Super League for 2023, but played on loan with Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders where he made six and three appearances respectively.

The 22-year-old would then switch Merseyside for Cheshire and the wolves ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

But, failing to play a first-team game for the Wolves, Bruines left the club at the end of that campaign to go travelling.

Now, however, the 22-year-old is back in rugby league and has linked up with Batley ahead of their 2026 Championship season under James Ford.