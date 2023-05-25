South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Liam Knight in talks over Super League move

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS forward Liam Knight is in talks over a move to Super League.

The Souths front-rower, who has made 64 appearances for the Bunnies since joining ahead of the 2019 NRL season, is out of contract at the end of the 2023 season and is well in demand.

League Express understands that a number of clubs have contacted Knight in a bid to lure him to the northern hemisphere with the 28-year-old earning a reputation for himself across the globe for his immense work rate and impressive defence.

Of course, the potential move would be for the 2024 season and beyond as Super League sides look to mix things up in terms of quota spots for next season.

Knight began his career with the Manly Sea Eagles, making just one appearance in 2016 before making the move to the Canberra Raiders.

In the capital, the prop made nine appearances in two seasons, but found a home with the Rabbitohs.