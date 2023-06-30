Wakefield Trinity set for signings as Super League relegation battle heats up

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are set for “a couple of good signings”, head coach Mark Applegarth has revealed as the battle for Super League survival heats up.

The West Yorkshire club has already brought in the likes of Isaac Shaw, Jack Croft, Will Dagger and Luke Gale.

But, the recruitment isn’t going to end there, with Applegarth determined to go all out and do what he can to ensure Wakefield stay in the top flight.

“Hopefully we have got a couple of good signings we can announce,” Applegarth said.

“There’s talks ongoing with players and we’re making sure that we secure players for Wakefield that we feel are going to help us in this transitional period and help us through the other end of it.

“Obviously it makes it trickier when you’ve got that threat of a relegation looming over you, such as we have. So it’s important that you have a solid plan in place, both ways, whether you survive in Super League or if the worst did happen, it’s important that you do plan.” Applegarth went further, explaining why it would be ‘idiotic’ not to have a plan for both Super League and the Championship.

“Obviously, we’ll be doing everything we can to make sure it’s plan A and that we’re still in Super League. But I think I said a few months ago, you’d be idiotic not to have a plan for both.

“We’re chatting to players, making sure they’re aware of what our ambitions are on both sides of it. That’s why you’ve seen a few players that have been signing dual contracts that stay valid for whatever the outcome because they’re part of our long-term planning.

“We’re just focusing on that really, from up here, and making sure that we’re as best prepared for both options as we can be.”