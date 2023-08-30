Jack Walker set for Hull KR exit

JACK WALKER is set to leave Hull KR at the end of the season.

That has been confirmed by Rovers head coach Willie Peters with the likes of Peta Hiku and Niall Evalds joining the East Yorkshire club for 2024 and beyond.

That means that there is no place for Walker.

“Jack (Walker) won’t be with our squad next year because it was always a short term deal,” Peters said.

“There were some early decisions made, Jack was aware of that so what we wanted to give Jack was an opportunity and I think it was a win-win. We’re bringing in a player that’s won a Grand Final and got to the heights he did at Leeds.

“Again, talking about injuries, he’s one that’s had his fair share of injuries; but what Jack needed to do was get his body right, and we’ve certainly helped him with that, and also get on the field which he is now.

“We’ve never, and we’ll never question Jack’s class. I think Jack’s putting himself out there and there’s no doubt, I believe, he’s a Super League player.”

Peters believes that other Super League clubs should look to bring Walker in.

“I think there’s some clubs out there that should be looking at him because he’s certainly a good player and we hopefully can see the best of him towards the back end of the year.

“But as I say, some decisions were made early and Jack knew where he stood and we’re both comfortable.

“We both agreed that it was going to be a short term deal and we’re seeing the best of Jack Walker now and hopefully will for the next sort of five or six weeks hopefully.”

