“I had a few clubs interested in me” – Wigan Warriors starlet makes decision to join League One club ahead of 2023

“I had a few clubs interested in me.” – Those are the words of a former Wigan Warriors starlet who has made the move to League One club Rochdale Hornets.

Toby Brannan, who came through the ranks at Wigan’s well-established academy, has already gained great experience on loan in both the Championship and League One.

Now the powerful forward has revealed what excited him about a move to the Hornets.

“I had a few clubs interested in me but the idea of coming to Rochdale, with what we are trying to achieve, really excites me,” said Brannan.

“I’m looking forward to my first full season in senior rugby and hoping to get Rochdale back where they belong, while hopefully becoming a standout forward in the league,” Brannan also said.

On the coaching staff, Brannan added: “With a good coaching team behind us as well, I believe we’ve got what it takes to achieve our aim getting promoted this season.”

Rochdale chairman Andy Mazey cannot wait to see the young forward in action, saying: “He knows what it’s all about and is keen to get going.

“Toby is a player we have monitored for a while, and Gary really liked the look of him, so it was very pleasing to get it over the line.

“He’s a big lad, with a cracking pair of hands for a middle forward and has gained valuable experience out on loan in the Championship and League One this year.”

Head coach Gary Thornton was equally as excited about the new recruit, saying: “Toby is a great addition to our squad, and I’m delighted to have him on board for 2023.

“Toby has a good Rugby League foundation, coming through Wigan’s academy system where he has been well schooled and coached.

“He will bring a very professional approach to the group.”