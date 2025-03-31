Ex-Super League referee questions decision to give Tom Grant Warrington-Leeds fixture

FORMER Super League referee Richard Silverwood has questioned the decision to appoint Tom Grant as the main official for Warrington Wolves’ clash with Leeds Rhinos last night.

There were a number of flashpoints during the game, which ended in a 16-14 victory for Warrington, not least the decision to send Leeds’ Keenan Palasia to the sinbin for a high tackle on Lachlan Fitzgibbon with six minutes remaining.

Grant also restarted the clock at the very end of the fixture following an unsuccessful Captain’s Challenge from Warrington, costing the Rhinos the chance to form a scrum before the hooter.

After such a great game of rugby league, fans and pundits were once more left ruing over controversial decisions made on the field.

And Silverwood, who officiated more than 400 Super League games in his career, including three Grand Finals and the 2010 World Club Challenge, believes appointing an inexperienced Grant to such a big game was “a lot of pressure”.

Silverwood posted on X: “Tonight is a perfect example of how do you give young referees experience? Tom Grant had a poor game and you could question why he was given such a game however the so called top referees can’t do all games. Its sink or swim and a lot of pressure on young referees.”