Ex-Super League referee Richard Silverwood wants to see rid of Super League rule

SUPER LEAGUE and rugby league often tinker with the rules in a bid to make the sport more efficient.

In the past, the likes of the 40/20, removal of the corner flag from in play and shot clock have all been popular regulations in a bid to improve the quality of the rugby on show.

However, one rule that has been a constant point of attention is the six again. Brought in during the Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to speed up the game, it has been criticised for its arbitrary nature.

Sky Sports commentator Stuart Pyke set up a poll asking if the RFL should scrap the six again set restart rule.

Former Super League referee Richard Silverwood was one of those that tweeted in response, saying: “Scrap. Teams use it to their advantage too much. Then again you don’t want to see upwards of 20 penalties. Pick the stand outs and let the rest flow.

Ex-Super League referee James Child, however, previously spoke of the rule being a ‘positive’ for the sport in terms of not allowing defending teams to reset their line on an attack.

“From a referee’s perspective we were conscious that teams were willing to concede a penalty on their goal line to reset their goal line defence,” Child told League Express.

“Six agains were introduced in part to combat teams deploying that tactic. It was also designed to create continuity. To be fair, I think it’s worked very well.”

Child also explained how referees have started to brandish yellow cards as a way of punishing those who are willing to concede a six again early in the tackle count where officials have interpreted the act as a tactical one.

“There have been occasions where teams have been willing to concede set restarts early in the tackle count or in yardage because the deterrent is not as big as conceding the penalty.

“To combat this referees have sin binned for repeated set restarts or patterns of conceding set restarts where it has been considered to be tactical.”