St Helens’ failed Morgan Knowles appeal argument: other incidents over weekend, slow motion issue no head contact, and careless not reckless

ALREADY in the 2023 Super League season, disciplinary is becoming one of the major talking points once more.

Following the weekend’s action, the Disciplinary Match Review Panel handed St Helens star Morgan Knowles a one-match ban following a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge on Hull FC’s Tex Hoy.

Saints appealed that ban with Knowles, chief executive Mike Rush and head coach Paul Wellens all present at the Operational Rules Tribunal appeal on Tuesday night.

Now, looking at the minutes from the RFL website, an in-depth analysis of the appeal can be made.

Knowles pleaded guilty but challenged the grading with Rush explaining that other incidents over the same weekend were given as a Grade A or with no charge at all, with the issue being “subjective.”

Though Saints agreed that the tackle was late, Knowles didn’t contact Hoy’s head with Rush arguing that the Saints man made contact with Hoy a quarter of a second after the Hull man had released the ball.

Rush explained further, stating that it wasn’t illegal for Knowles to run at a fast speed out of the line and that he has the right to do so. Knowles also did not swing his arm and did not shoulder charge the opponent with Rush outlining that it was ‘careless’ rather than ‘reckless’ and that collisions are part and parcel of rugby league.

When put to the Tribunal, their response reads: “The Tribunal are in agreement that there is clear contact after the ball has gone. Contact is with the shoulder of the player to the upper body of the opponent, who was facing his colleague to whom he had passed the ball.

“It is urged upon us that the speed is irrelevant to this charge and that it is only ¼ second between the opponent passing the ball and contact with the player, however, this cannot in our view significantly lessen the seriousness of the offence because it is also submitted that it is that unchecked speed that has led to contact after the ball has gone but which has prevented the player taking any action to prevent significant flexion to the opponent’s head. It is clear to the Tribunal that the player made no attempt to mitigate the contact either by reducing his speed or by altering the way contact was made.

“There is a duty to play the game safely – simply continuing at such pace without any attempt to reduce that speed or to alter the method of contact by wrapping his arms or cushioning the contact gives rise to an obvious risk that there could be contact with the opponent who is in a vulnerable position having passed the ball.”

From that conclusion, the ORT considered Knowles’ actions to be reckless with the appeal dismissed and the Saints man fined £500.

Saints also forfeited the £500 bond that was lodged to bring the challenge to appeal.