Ex-Super League referee slams ‘unrecognisable’ nature of rugby league following latest charge for Hull KR man

MUCH has been made recently of the clampdown on foul play in a bid to lessen the potential danger of head injuries and concussion for rugby league players.

In a recent academy game between Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls, almost sixty penalties were awarded under new laws trialled that would see the tackle height reduced to below the armpit and for kick-offs to be taken from the opponent’s 40-metre line instead of halfway.

The determination to improve the safety of rugby league has also led to more stringent overview from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel – something which new Hull KR winger Fouad Yaha was on the receiving end of following Rovers’ win over Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

Yaha was sinbinned by referee Chris Kendall after appearing to collide heads with Wakefield man Max Jowitt, who was left needing a Head Injury Assessment.

Remember when Adie Gardner did a similar tackle? Can't believe Fouad Yaha got a yellow card for this!

At the time, former Super League referee Richard Silverwood tweeted: “Absolutely pathetic. Arms wrapped, perfect tackle but unfortunately clash of heads. Game will be gone very soon.”

And after Yaha was charged by the Match Review Panel for a Grade B High Tackle and fined £250, Silverwood again took to social media to blast the decision.

Silverwood tweeted: “Honestly, I don’t recognise the game anymore. I suppose we have the 100 and odd claims going in for how it looks now. What will it look like in 5 years time.”