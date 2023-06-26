Sky Sports strike up deal to provide coverage of two Catalans Dragons home fixtures against Super League rivals

SKY SPORTS are to provide live and exclusive coverage of two more Catalans Dragons home games from Perpignan in August and September.

The French club are aiming to finish top of the Super League table for the second time in three seasons with fixtures against Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos set to be covered.

The first will kick off with the Round 23 visit of Wigan Warriors to Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday August 26, then three weeks later in Round 26, there will be another Saturday evening showdown for Sky Sports viewers to enjoy, as Leeds Rhinos head for Perpignan – with Rohan Smith’s team hoping for a repeat of last season’s late charge to the play-offs, and eventually to the Grand Final.

The kick-off of that match has been brought forward by an hour, to 5pm UK time (6pm in France) – while the Wigan match will kick off as scheduled, at 6pm UK time (7pm France).

Sky Sports have already shown two Catalans home games this season, against Warrington Wolves on Easter Monday and St Helens in May, and have confirmed coverage of the return match against Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday July 13.

The Dragons’ fixture at Hull FC this Saturday afternoon (July 1) will also be available for Our League pay-per-view streaming, at an early bird price of £6.95 which increased to £10 on the day of the match