John Kear makes immediate shock exit from Widnes Vikings

JOHN KEAR has made a shock immediate exit from Widnes Vikings.

Widnes went down 25-18 to the Swinton Lions at the weekend – the Lions’ first win over Widnes for over two decades – as the Vikings appear destined to miss out on the top eight play-offs come the end of the season.

Kear took over at Widnes midway through the 2022 Championship season following his departure from the Bradford Bulls earlier in the year, but he is now left to look for pastures new after parting ways with the Vikings.

More to follow.