FORMER Super League side Toronto Wolfpack have named their playing squad ahead of the 2023 Toronto Wolfpack Canada Cup.

The tournament will see the Wolfpack host a minimum of nine fixtures at Lamport Stadium with the Canadian side set to come up against the likes of Atlanta Rhinos and Whistler Wolves.

Whilst head coach Matt Wyles resigned as head coach within 24 hours, the club has sought to alleviate fans’ concerns by announcing a 25-man playing squad.

Here is the squad in full: