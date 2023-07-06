Two clubs reportedly set to fight for Hull FC star Jake Clifford’s signature

TWO clubs are reportedly in for signing Hull FC star Jake Clifford.

Clifford has been one of Hull’s shining lights in Super League 2023 so far, devastating opposition defences with his threatening running and kicking game.

That form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with The Australian reporting that Clifford is attracting the attention of two NRL clubs despite the halfback still having a year on his Hull deal left – as well as an option to extend.

The publication has said: “Wests Tigers have been offered Jake Clifford but a North Queensland homecoming looms more likely for the ex-Cowboys and Newcastle playmaker.

“Clifford joined Hull FC this year but is expected to return to the NRL in 2024.

“The Cowboys have discussed signing the 25-year-old to add some depth to their halves.”