Warrington Wolves star set to be moved positions following signing of Newcastle Knights’ Lachlan Fitzgibbon

YESTERDAY, Warrington Wolves announced the signing of Newcastle Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon on a three-year deal.

Fitzgibbon’s signature is to plug the gap left by Thomas Mikaele and Josh McGuire, both of whom have departed the Halliwell Jones Stadium earlier than expected in 2023.

However, it is not a straight swap, with Fitzgibbon set to move into the second-row with Matty Nicholson set to occupy the loose-forward place left vacant by McGuire.

Warrington head coach Daryl Powell explained the move: “Lachlan is a quality player and is a great signing for us for a lot of reasons. I’ve had really good, positive conversations with him. He’s a top-class back-rower who’s been consistent over there in the NRL for a number of years now. He runs great lines and is a great professional. He’ll be a great addition for next season and the Warrington fans will love what he’ll be able to deliver.

“Matty Nicholson will move to 13 in the middle of the field and he’s really positive about that switch too.”

It appears as though next year’s back-row will look like Ben Currie, Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Matty Nicholson.