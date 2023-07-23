Jon Wilkin slams “incredibly dangerous” tackles as St Helens pair suffer serious-looking injuries

BBC pundit Jon Wilkin has slammed “incredibly dangerous” tackles that could see St Helens pair Agnatius Paasi and Alex Walmsley out with injury.

During Saints’ 12-10 defeat to the Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup semi-final at the Halliwell Jones Stadium yesterday, both Paasi and Walmsley were cut down by desperate John Asiata tackles.

However, one of those led to Paasi having to leave the field in obvious pain whilst Walmsley appeared to be struggling throughout the last quarter following the contact.

As a result, Wilkin took to Instagram to label these kinds of tackle as “incredibly dangerous.”

“Lot of talk about tackle height, these may be the most dangerous tackles I’ve seen. Two players seasons over,” he said on his Instagram story.

“I’m sure it’s not malicious, but it’s incredibly dangerous.”