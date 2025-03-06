Ex-Super League winger leaves Sheffield Eagles

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have announced the departure of winger Ben Jones-Bishop.

Jones-Bishop has “enacted a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the club”, the Eagles said.

The 36-year-old has been at Sheffield since joining at the start of 2022 from York, where he has been linked with a return.

He would be the second player to swap the Eagles for the Knights in as many weeks, following forward Mitch Clark.

A former Super League player with Leeds, Salford and Wakefield, Jones-Bishop scored 60 tries in 92 appearances with the South Yorkshire club.