Widnes Vikings release another player

WIDNES VIKINGS have released back Adam Jones from his contract.

Jones only joined the club from Wigan ahead of this season but failed to make an appearance.

The 22-year-old is the second player to depart Widnes in the space of three days after Reagan Sumner.

Sumner also signed from Wigan and leaves without playing a game, and has subsequently signed for Swinton.

Head coach Allan Coleman said: “Adam was very similar to Reagan, in that he just wasn’t getting the game time he wanted.

“Unfortunately it’s just not worked out for him and the last thing I want to do is stand in his way of getting game time and improving as an individual.

“I rate him highly and I’m gutted to be losing him but for his development the most important thing is that he’s out there playing regularly.”