Leigh Leopards forward makes Championship loan move

BATLEY BULLDOGS have signed backrower Brad Martin from Leigh on a month loan.

Martin, 24, is yet to make his debut for the Leopards since signing from Castleford ahead of this season.

He joins a Batley side weakened by a number of injuries including Lucas Walshaw and waiting to discover if fellow backrower Dane Manning will be suspended following his dismissal against Bradford.

Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Spending time on loan at Batley will be a good opportunity for Brad to get competitive minutes.

“We’ve got a very strong squad this year and it’s important we keep all players as match fit as possible so that they are ready when Lammy (coach Adrian Lam) needs them.

“Getting a chance to play first-team competitive rugby is the best for Brad’s development and fitness. He’ll be a great asset to Mark Moxon’s squad.”