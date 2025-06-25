Ex-Warrington Wolves forward Zane Musgrove handed mammoth ban for unacceptable language related to disability

OLDHAM forward Zane Musgrove has been suspended for eight matches after pleading guilty to the use of unacceptable language following the Betfred Challenge Cup Semi Final (when he was a Warrington Wolves player).

The language related to disability.

In his written ruling, Sean Smith, who chaired the independent Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday evening (June 24), credited the player for apologising immediately after the incident, and for subsequently expressing remorse, and undertaking education.