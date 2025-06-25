RFL investigating post-match scenes at Catalans Dragons following viral Derek Beaumont video

THE RFL are investigating the post-match scenes at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in the aftermath of Catalans Dragons’ 26-12 loss to Leigh Leopards.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont had been accused of ‘insulting’ the directors and staff of the Catalans Dragons following Leigh’s 26-12 win over the French side on Saturday night.

The Leopards’ victory took them into the top four of the Super League table once more, but most of the talk centred around Beaumont’s antics at the final whistle.

Whilst head coach Adrian Lam was busy conducting his post-match interview with Sky Sports pundit Stuart Pyke, Beaumont was seen celebrating wildly with a fan in the background.

According to French publication, L’Independant, Beaumont climbed over the barriers of the Puig-Aubert stand to enter the pitch, with “pitch invasion” banned by the competition.

L’Independant has also accused Beaumont of ‘insulting’ directors and staff of the Catalans by not responding to the invitation of a post-match meal as all clubs are invited to do so.

The French publication went further, claiming that Beaumont’s behaviour was “a far cry from the image projected by other owners of professional Super League clubs.”

Now, after being contacted by League Express, an RFL spokesperson said: :RFL Compliance are investigating following the receipt of reports from match commissioner and ground safety officer after Saturday’s Super League Round 15 fixture in Perpignan.”