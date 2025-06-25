Josh Drinkwater confirms future for 2026 season

JOSH DRINKWATER has agreed a one-year extension to his current Oldham contract, which means he will stay with the Roughyeds until the end of the 2026 season.

The Australian has been in great form in 2025, guiding the League 1 champions to the top four of the Betfred Championship, and to within 80 minutes of Wembley in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup.

Captaining Sean Long’s side in the absence of Jordan Turner and Matty Wildie, Drinkwater said this on his new deal: “I’ve really enjoyed my time with great people at an ambitious club that wants to go places,” Drinkwater told Roughyeds TV.

“I don’t want to be going home with unfinished business, and I wouldn’t have signed for the club in the first place if it wasn’t ambitious. I’m at the stage in my career that I couldn’t do that.”

Drinkwater also touched on the ambition of chairman Bill Quinn and managing director Mike Ford in being a key factor in his decision to stay.

“Knowing what’s in the works and what Bill and Mike want to achieve, and how far they want to get – to be a part of that for another 12 month was a pretty easy decision. I know what they are trying to do and the players they are trying to bring in, and the end goal, so to be a part of that will be great.

“Originally the plan was just to do 12 months and then go home. But when I first met Mike he said to me that we will make it so that you will want to hang around.

“I believe we have every chance of winning the competition this year. We are definitely capable but there are a few good teams and we still have a little bit to work on.

“The supporters here are very passionate and very loud. I love playing in the home games, the stadium is great and it is a great place to be. Now the weather is good for the second half of the season I hope we can achieve something and get a few more supporters out to watch because they do make a massive difference for us.

“The people here are all great people – from the staff to the playing group. They all have a great attitude to everything, and I really have loved it. Not so much the winter and pre-season but now the sun is out and I have got to know everyone I feel more comfortable.

“We’ve been through a fair bit of adversity with injuries and players coming in and out, but we are top four, and we would have taken that at the start of the year. This is a team that has come from the Championship and with a few boys who have dropped back from Super League. So we only have a couple who played in the Championship last year and it is a tough competition. It is refereed differently, the fields and the crowds – everything is a little bit different.

“So to sit where we are is pretty pleasing, but there is a lot of improvement left and hopefully we can come into the second half of the season and get our game model where we want it to be.”