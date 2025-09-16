Ex-Warrington Wolves halfback Dec Patton finds surprise new club

FORMER Warrington Wolves halfback Dec Patton has signed for North Wales Crusaders.

The experienced half-back arrives in North Wales from Championship Widnes Vikings, but Patton made his name as a Challenge Cup champion with Warrington Wolves with over 100 top-flight appearances under his belt.

Patton has also had spells with Bradford Bulls, Swinton Lions and Featherstone Rovers.

The 30-year-old swapped Yorkshire for Runcorn in 2025, plying his trade with Widnes before signing a deal with Crusaders for the 2026 season.

Speaking about Patton’s addition to the squad, North Wales head coach Carl Forster commented: “A player of Dec’s calibre speaks for themselves in terms of what they can bring to the club.

“We’ve had conversations with Dec over the past few weeks, and we felt he could really add something alongside both Jordy and Toby in the halves for our Championship campaign next season.

“He’s an experienced head with no end of quality, and I think we have the environment for Dec to come into, enjoy his rugby, and help us continue the exciting project which we’re building here at the club.”