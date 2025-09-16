Liam Watts in discussions with Hull FC over future following Castleford Tigers move

HULL FC are currently in talks with Liam Watts about the future of the prop at the Super League club.

The former Castleford Tigers forward linked up with the Black and Whites earlier in the 2025 campaign after playing just once for the Tigers.

Since then, Watts has registered seven appearances after joining on a short-term deal until the end of this season.

All in all, the 35-year-old has made 159 appearances for the Black and Whites and played a key role in Hull’s back-to-back Challenge Cup successes in 2016 and 2017.

Whilst Watts may well remain a Hull player for 2026, the East Yorkshire club paid tribute to eight departing players last night.

Jordan Rapana (retirement), Jordan Lane (Castleford Tigers), Jack Ashworth (Castleford Tigers), Jack Charles (Hull KR), Will Gardiner, Zach Jebson, Owen Haldenby and Sam Eseh (loan return to Wigan Warriors) are the eight.