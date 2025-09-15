St Helens confirm the exit of three more players

ST HELENS have confirmed the exit of three more players at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Those three players are Will Roberts, Dayon Sambou and Jonny Vaughan.

Roberts, 20, joined Saints aged 14 to be part of the club’s Scholarship programme. From there, Roberts progressed into the Under-18s setup, playing his part in the 2023 Academy Championship-winning team. Ahead of the 2024 season, he joined the Saints’ first-team environment.

The former Rylands Sharks junior made his professional debut in the 2023 season on dual registration with Swinton Lions, but sadly, he suffered a knee injury, which halted his match time.

Returning to the field in 2024, Roberts featured for Saints’ Reserves, Swinton again, and Rochdale Hornets on loan before going to Widnes Vikings on-loan in 2025.

Sambou is a 20-year-old winger who progressed through Saints’ Scholarship and Academy ranks, playing in the 2023 Academy title winning squad before moving up to the first-team from the 2024 campaign and making a try-scoring Super League debut in March 2025 against Warrington Wolves.

Sambou has spent the second half of the season on loan with Halifax Panthers.

Last but not last, Vaughan, a 20-year-old back-row or centre, is another product of the Saints’ Academy, having first joined the club at 14.

In the Under-18s, Vaughan served as captain as St.Helens’ Academy won the 2023 Academy Championship, ahead of moving into the first-team environment ahead of 2024.

During the summer of 2024, Vaughan made his Super League debut against Castleford Tigers, but has spent a season-long loan with Salford Red Devils in 2025.

Sambou and Vaughan have been widely linked with moves to Super League rivals Wigan Warriors.