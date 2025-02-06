Ex-Warrington Wolves prop Sam Kasiano finds new club

FORMER Warrington Wolves prop Sam Kasiano has found a new club.

Kasiano, who made 26 appearances for the Wolves during the 2023 Super League season, has joined Mackay rugby league side, South Sharks.

The Sharks have been busy in the transfer market for the upcoming season, bringing in the likes of Ben Barba, Manu Ma’u, Kenny Edwards.

South’s A Grade coach Mark Bowden explained how the move came about after a deal initially looked dead in the water.

“It initially was going to happen, but he had to pull out originally because of work commitments,” Bowden told The Courier Mail.

“He has since reached out again and said he’d like to play for us, circumstances have changed a bit so he won’t be living in town but will be flying in for Thursday trainings and for the games on the weekend.

“It was something we had sort of forgotten about at this stage, but it fell in our lap again.

“Our stocks are looking good already, but we couldn’t knock back the opportunity to have a player like him in our line-up.”

The 34-year-old has over 150 NRL games under his belt, with the majority of those coming for Canterbury Bulldogs between 2011 and 2017.

A one-year stint with Melbourne Storm in 2018 paved the way for a move to Super League in 2019 with the Catalans Dragons, where he spent four seasons before switching to Warrington for 2023.