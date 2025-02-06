Hull KR halfback Danny Richardson makes loan move to Super League rivals

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have announced that experienced halfback Danny Richardson has joined the club on a two-week loan.

Richardson, who has played over 100 games in Super League will bolster the Giants ranks following an injury-hit pre-season.

A prolific goal kicker, Danny started at St Helens, where he enjoyed three stellar seasons before joining Castleford, amassing over 700 points during his career.

The 28-year old, now at Hull KR joins up with the Giants today and took part in his first training session, but he will not play in this weekend’s Challenge Cup tie.

“It’s been pretty easy really, I fitted in this morning and I already know some of the lads here, I did my first session today and I’m looking forward to Round 1, I’ve had a good pre-season so I’m ready to go,” Richardson said.

“I’ve spoke to Tui Lolohea this morning and I know how good of a player he is so I’m looking forward to training with him and starting some combinations, I’ll focus on controlling the game and my kicking game and freeing him up to play his off-the-cuff style.

Head Coach Luke Robinson, discussed the loan signing of Danny Richardson: “It’s been no secret we’ve picked up a few knocks and injuries, to pick Danny up is a real asset for us as he’s going into the peak years of his career.

“Danny also has a wicked goal kick, while Cluney is out there is a void missing and hopefully he can fill that void, he could also potentially stay around the group when Adam is back to fitness.

“It’s a great opportunity for Danny, he wants to play and put his best foot forward he’s a quality player and he’ll add to us some direction on the field and allow other players to play their game”.