Widnes Vikings set for “excellent” signing as Castleford Tigers loanee set for 2024 return

WIDNES VIKINGS are set for an “excellent” signing as Castleford Tigers loanee Jordan Johnstone is set for a return in 2024.

Johnstone, 26, has joined the Tigers on a season-long loan until the end of the 2023 Super League season to fill the void left by captain Paul McShane, who is out for eight weeks due to a broken arm.

However, Widnes’ head of operations, Chris Hamilton, has released a defiant statement in response, teasing an “excellent” signing to replace Johnstone for the rest of 2023.

Hamilton said: “The club were made aware of this just a few days ago and it is an opportunity that Jordan wants to take. He is 26 years old and feels that this is maybe his last chance to play in Super League. He wants to go and give it his best shot.

“Jordan is still contracted with us for 2024 and will return for pre-season training. We have a very experienced hooker at the club in Matty Fozard and will also be bringing in another excellent hooker, which we hope to announce later.

“It is important to state that this is not a cost cutting exercise – this was not something the club have sought , and that the playing budget is not being cut for next year which some reports are mistakenly saying.

“We wish JJ well and remain 100% committed as a club to ensuring we end up in the highest possible league position come the end of this season.”

Widnes are currently looking for a head coach for 2024 as well following the sacking of John Kear.