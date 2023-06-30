Ex-Wigan, Catalans and Wakefield livewire Morgan Escare nails down club for 2024

FORMER Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity livewire, Morgan Escare, has nailed down his future club for 2024.

Escare started his career with the Dragons, debuting in 2013 and going on to to make almost 100 appearances in the red, white and gold of the French club.

A move to Wigan followed in 2017, with the fullback registering a further 77 appearances for the Lancashire club, as well as scoring 22 tries and kicking 49 goals.

Escare was loaned to Wakefield in 2019, where he played five times, before making the permanent move to Salford Red Devils in 2021 before returning to Trinity for another loan period in 2022.

However, the 31-year-old departed for AS Carcassonne at the beginning of the 2022 French domestic competition – Elite One – and helped the French side make the domestic final.

Now, Escare has extended his time with Caracassonne for another year, signing a deal for the 2023-2024 season, despite previously sending a come-and-get-me plea to Super League and Championship sides earlier in the year.