Ex-Wigan Warriors playmaker Ryan Hampshire speaks out on “tough” Super League 2024

RYAN HAMPSHIRE is currently without a club having exited Wigan Warriors at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

The 30-year-old playmaker played a bit-part role in what was Wigan’s most successful season in the summer era, with the Warriors lifting the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final.

Hampshire, however, struggled heavily with injury as he recalls his year.

“I had a pretty tough year last year, the club and team had the best year ever and I had my worst,” Hampshire told The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“I picked up an injury in late April, I fell on my knee awkwardly and I did a grade two BCL (Bicruciate Ligament). My knee was stable though and the specialist said that I’d be back to fitness within 12 weeks but I could train with pain management.”

Instead of waiting the recommended 12 weeks before returning to the field, Hampshire was back in action just one week prior to the Challenge Cup Final to try and force his way into Matt Peet’s reckoning for the Wembley occasion.

“I played at six weeks on the week before Wembley,” Hampshire continued.

“I thought I’d give it a go and try and get into the team and I had my worst game in a long time and did the exact same injury at the start of the game.

“Ever since then, it was just a spiral down and I struggled massively. Probably the worst thing I did was training and playing, I should have got myself fit.”

Even after injuring himself again, the 30-year-old returned to the field the week after the Challenge Cup Final before suffering the season-ending issue against Leeds Rhinos seven weeks later.

“It got to the game against Leeds and it was a game too far, I should have pulled out that week.

“I went in nowhere near but it was when we had to play three games in nine days.

“By the third game, my body was breaking down and I ended up breaking my arm that game as well. I should have pulled out in that warm up but maybe an ego thing makes you play.

“I made errors in that game and put my team under pressure but I also broke my arm in that game.”

Now, it’s about rehab and getting back on the field for Hampshire, but the 30-year-old still remains without a club following his Wigan release.

“I’ve only just got the clear now six months later but I’ve got to rehab for eight weeks,” he added.

“I had my knee fixed in November, I started sprinting last week and now my arm is cleared but rehab for eight weeks so I could join in skills training.”