The Super League sides that have made the most errors and missed the most tackles in 2023

EVERY rugby league fan loves a good statistic – even when it doesn’t read good for the side that they support.

In 2023, Super League statistics have been provided by Opta with intense analysis at every top flight game helping to feed the rugby league fraternity important information.

Reading along some of the statistics for 2023 and it is interesting to see which sides have made the most errors and missed the most tackles so far.

In terms of missing the most tackles, Hull FC actually sit top with a whopping 843, though Castleford Tigers aren’t too far behind with 816.

Incredibly, St Helens sit in third alongside Wakefield Trinity, with both sides missing 747 tackles so far in 2023.

Catalans Dragons are next with 720 missed tackles, though Salford Red Devils are just two behind on 718 before we get to Hull KR with 694 missed tackles.

Not far behind are Huddersfield Giants with 693, with Leeds Rhinos on 688.

Further along sits the Wigan Warriors with 637 missed tackles as Warrington Wolves have missed just 617. But, so far in front are the Leigh Leopards who have missed just 574 tackles in 2023 – almost 300 less than Hull FC!

In terms of making the most errors, Hull FC again sit top with 281 with Leeds in second on 268 and Hull KR in third with 266.

Not far behind sit Castleford on 262 errors, Wakefield on 244 and Wigan on 240 before Salford’s 235.

St Helens have made just 225 errors with Catalans on 223 and Leigh again impressing with 217 errors.

But, out in front are Warrington with just 216 errors and Huddersfield with 215.

