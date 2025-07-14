Excluding French clubs from Super League would be ‘disaster’ says Sam Burgess

ANY FUTURE decisions to exclude French clubs from Super League would be “a disaster” according to Warrington coach and former NRL star Sam Burgess.

Speaking after Saturday night’s 24-20 win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, Burgess responded to recent rumours that the RFL’s Strategic Review being led by Nigel Wood was likely to recommend that the game’s top-flight competition should contain just British clubs, saying: “I think it would be a mistake.”

The 36-year-old ex-England captain added: “Super League is better with French teams in it. You only have to look at how much the supporters love coming here (to Perpignan) and I know the players and staff enjoy the challenge, it brings a positive dimension to the competition.

“It has to be part of the programme going forward. It’s so important now just look at the number of quality young French players it is producing for the entire game too.

“Young Aispuro-Bichet was outstanding tonight, he’s a wonderful player and there are many more like him who wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for French clubs in the competition.

“I think Catalans are awesome.

“To throw all of that investment in our game away would be crazy, it would be a disaster.”