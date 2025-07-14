Seven Super League players charged as Hull FC and Hull KR men banned

HULL FC hooker Amir Bourouh and Hull KR man Jez Litten will both sit out their clubs’ next game after being hit with one-match suspensions.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 match suspension – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 6.5

Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Jez Litten (Hull KR) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 match suspension – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 7

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Agnatius Paasi (St Helens) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3