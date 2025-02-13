Fan favourite Sauaso Sue pens new deal at Hull KR

HULL KR have announced that Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue has signed a new one-year extension, keeping the powerhouse prop at Sewell Group Craven Park until the end of the 2026 Betfred Super League season.

Sue joined the Robins from Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2023 season, becoming a firm fans’ favourite amongst the Red Army.

The 32 year-old has made 47 appearances for the Robins, scoring 8 tries. Sue made 31 appearances last season, powering the side to second in the Betfred Super League and the 2024 Super League Grand Final.

Speaking on his new one-year extension, Sauaso said: “I’m very happy to resign. I really love it here. We’ve got a good bunch of boys and to get the new deal done before the season starts too, it worked out perfectly. I’m looking forward to ripping in this year.

“The family are loving it, which makes my job easier too. It was all new to us when we first came over but we dived in head first and we’re enjoying it.

“As a team, we have our goals but we’re taking the year week by week. I can’t wait to get back out in front of our fans at home tomorrow night.”

Reacting to Sue’s new extension, Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “We’re really happy that Jesse (Sauaso) is staying for another year. He came over when I first signed for the club and he’s certainly lived up to what I knew he’d bring.

“He’s a player that goes to work every day and looks to get better. He certainly helps others around him get better by the way he leads through his actions.

“The way Jesse plays is wholehearted, he puts everything into his game and the fans appreciate that. He leaves nothing on the field.

“He’s a player I’ve seen grow off the field in terms of what he does at training and in and around the place which is pleasing to see. I’m happy that Jesse and his family are staying for another year.”